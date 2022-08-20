'It's an exciting game': Rohit Sharma ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Stakes are always high during the India-Pakistan clash and Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma insisted the game will a high-pressure encounter as he faces a big test in the Asia Cup 2022 starting from August 27 to September 11.

A new chapter will unfold in the history of one of the greatest rivalries when India and Pakistan face off on August 28.

Rohit felt that outsiders tend to hype the game while the team will focussed on the job.

"Obviously, it is a very exciting game. Everyone watches the game, especially India-Pakistan. It is a high-pressure game without a doubt, I think within the group, we want to create quite a normal atmosphere. We do not want to hype this game too much within ourselves. Let people outside hype the game, that's their job to do it but for us, it is just a game of cricket and a battle between bat and ball which we have to dominate," Rohit said on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues'.

"I think the guys who have not played against them or have played 1-2 games against them, for them also, for us, me and Rahul bhai, it is important for us to talk to these guys and letting them know it is just another opposition we will be playing. For us, it will be like any other India-Pakistan game we play, we have to focus on the game and what we need to do as individuals," he added.