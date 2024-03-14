'It's A Fantastic Win': Former Mumbai Cricketers Hail Ajinkya Rahane & Co For 42nd Ranji Trophy Triumph

Mumbai celebrates after winning the Ranji Trophy final | Credits: Twitter

Calling it a fantastic victory for Mumbai, former Mumbai team members say it was team effort, and a typical Mumbai side as they come good when the chips are done.

March 14th 2024 marked a historic moment for Mumbai cricket, as the city clinched its 42nd Ranji Trophy victory in a thrilling showdown against Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede stadium. Former team members hailed the triumph as a true team effort, epitomising the resilience and tenacity typical of Mumbai's cricketing spirit.

In a nail-biting encounter, Mumbai faced a formidable target of 538 runs. Yet, Vidarbha's hopes were dashed as they crumbled for 368 in the final session on day five, conceding victory to Mumbai by a commanding 169 runs.

Former Mumbai Cricketers react to the team's Ranji Trophy triumph

"This win is a testament to Mumbai's cricketing prowess and is thoroughly deserved," remarked former player Balwinder Singh Sandhu, reminiscing his own glory days with the team in 1981-82.

Former Mumbai coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu echoed the sentiment, emphasising the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and the collective effort of every player. "It's a fantastic win, and all the players contributed to this victory," he said, reflecting on his coaching stint in 1996-97.

Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian skipper, hailed the achievement as a world record, foreseeing its enduring legacy. Meanwhile, memories of mentors like Yeshwant 'Baba' Sidhaye and Ramakant Achrekar flooded Sandhu's mind, underscoring the importance of guidance in one's cricketing journey.

As the match reached its climax, Vidarbha's resistance crumbled, with Mumbai's bowlers showcasing their prowess. Tanush Kotian emerged as a hero, claiming four crucial wickets, including that of centurion Akshay Wadkar.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Mumbai for record-extending Ranji Trophy triumph

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai on winning the 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

"Many congratulations to Mumbai Cricket Association on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy! Vidarbha's resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay, Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to @dhawal_kulkarni on a fantastic career. Your dedication and discipline have made you one of @MumbaiCricAssoc's most important players over the last 15 years. It was quite fitting that you took the final wicket against Vidarbha today, concluding your illustrious… pic.twitter.com/CNSLfIFJ7E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2024

Another Mumbaiker Wasim Jaffer joined Tendulkar congratulating the team.

In a poignant moment, veteran cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni sealed Mumbai's victory with the final wicket, marking a fitting end to his illustrious career. Reflecting on the win, Kulkarni emphasized the bowlers' crucial role in securing the title.

This triumph etches a new chapter in Mumbai's cricketing legacy, highlighting the team's resilience and unity in the face of adversity. As the curtains close on this unforgettable match, Mumbai stands tall, once again proving why it is synonymous with cricketing excellence.

In the annals of Mumbai cricket history, this victory stands as a testament to the team's resilience and collective spirit, echoing the legacy of champions past.