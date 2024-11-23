'Itna Jaldi Meri Wife Ka Mood...': Irfan Pathan Takes Jibe At Pitch Used For AUS vs IND 1st Test

Image: X

Former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan has taken a subtle dig at pitch that is being currently used in Perth for the opening match of the Border Gavaskar trophy series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pathan compared the nature of the pitch to the mood of his wife. He wrote, "Itna jaldi to meri wife ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai (My wife's mood does not change this fast compared to Perth's surface). He also shared the image of surface along with the post which shows green grass on one side and flat surface on other.

The surface at Perth was helpful for the pacers with 17 wickets falling on the every first day of the match. However things have changed o n Day 2 with Indian batters managing to wither Australian pace attack. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched the first-century stand of the series as India took command of the match with a lead of about 150 runs so far.

Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli to have good series

Pathan believes that the Australian conditions will suit Kohli's style of play. He also highlighted that Kohli thrives against pace bowling, and the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia will provide the perfect platform for him to excel.

Pathan said, “Why I believe Virat Kohli will excel in Australia: He thrives against pace. Despite his recent dip in Test form, his numbers against pace remain exceptional. Australia’s fast and bouncy pitches will play to his strengths. Kohli feeds off energy and big challenges. The Aussies will come hard at him, and there’s no bigger Test challenge than playing Australia in their backyard. This is when Kohli’s competitive spirit truly shines,”