Israeli Air Strikes Kill Organiser Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Screenings In Gaza

Mohammed al-Wahidi, the Palestinian aid worker who organised public FIFA World Cup screenings for families in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Tuesday. The 65-year-old had become one of the territory's most recognisable humanitarian workers through his relief efforts and community initiatives. His death triggered an outpouring of grief from Palestinians across the enclave.

As per the BBC, Al-Wahidi was travelling in a taxi through Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood when it was struck by an Israeli missile, according to local officials. Three others were also killed in the strike, including two brothers aged eight and 10 who were passing by, and another man. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

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In recent weeks, al-Wahidi gained wider attention for organising public screenings of FIFA World Cup matches in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and the al-Mawasi area. The events drew hundreds of families and offered children a brief break from the hardships of war. Videos of crowds watching matches on giant screens amid damaged neighbourhoods were widely shared on social media.

Al-Wahidi was killed just hours before a scheduled screening of Egypt's Round of 16 match against Argentina. Following news of his death, social media was flooded with tributes from Palestinians who shared photographs and videos of his humanitarian work. Many described him as a familiar face at aid distribution centres and displacement camps.

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The screenings drew added significance after Egypt coach Hossam Hassan publicly expressed support for Palestinians during the tournament. Hassan waved a Palestinian flag after Egypt's victory over Australia and later dedicated the team's World Cup campaign to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people. His remarks and gesture resonated widely in Gaza, where Egypt's matches drew large crowds at screenings organised by al-Wahidi.