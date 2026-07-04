'God Have Mercy': Egypt Coach Waves Palestine Flag, Dedicates Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Win To 'Martyrs' | VIDEO

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan made an emotional gesture after guiding the Pharaohs to their first-ever FIFA World Cup Round of 16, raising the Palestinian flag and dedicating the team's historic victory over Australia to the Palestinian people. His post-match comments and celebrations quickly went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday (local time), Hassan celebrated on the pitch with a Palestinian flag draped over his shoulders.

During his post-match media interaction, the Egypt coach reiterated his support for Palestinians. "My heart and soul are with them," Hassan said, before praying that "God have mercy on their martyrs," in a video circulating online

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Knock Out Australia In Penalty Drama To Seal Round Of 16 Berth

assan's tribute came on a landmark night for Egyptian football as the Pharaohs secured their first-ever knockout-stage victory at a FIFA World Cup. After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, Egypt held their nerve in the penalty shootout to claim a 4-2 win.

The result also sent Egypt into the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation's history, where they will face off against defending champions Argentina.