 'God Have Mercy': Egypt Coach Waves Palestine Flag, Dedicates Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Win To 'Martyrs' | VIDEO
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HomeSports'God Have Mercy': Egypt Coach Waves Palestine Flag, Dedicates Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Win To 'Martyrs' | VIDEO

'God Have Mercy': Egypt Coach Waves Palestine Flag, Dedicates Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Win To 'Martyrs' | VIDEO

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan raised the Palestinian flag and dedicated Egypt's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Australia to the Palestinian people. After the 4-2 penalty shootout win in Dallas, Hassan said, "God have mercy on their martyrs", adding that his "heart and soul" were with Palestinians as Egypt reached the Round of 16 for the first time.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, July 04, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
'God Have Mercy': Egypt Coach Waves Palestine Flag, Dedicates Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Win To 'Martyrs' | VIDEO

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan made an emotional gesture after guiding the Pharaohs to their first-ever FIFA World Cup Round of 16, raising the Palestinian flag and dedicating the team's historic victory over Australia to the Palestinian people. His post-match comments and celebrations quickly went viral on social media.

Moments after Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday (local time), Hassan celebrated on the pitch with a Palestinian flag draped over his shoulders.

During his post-match media interaction, the Egypt coach reiterated his support for Palestinians. "My heart and soul are with them," Hassan said, before praying that "God have mercy on their martyrs," in a video circulating online

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assan's tribute came on a landmark night for Egyptian football as the Pharaohs secured their first-ever knockout-stage victory at a FIFA World Cup. After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, Egypt held their nerve in the penalty shootout to claim a 4-2 win.

The result also sent Egypt into the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation's history, where they will face off against defending champions Argentina.

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