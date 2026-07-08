Viral Video Shows Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Spitting After Argentina Fans Wave Israel Flag

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after a viral video showed him appearing to spit on the ground moments after Argentina supporters unfurled an Israeli flag as he walked towards the dressing room following Egypt's World Cup defeat.

The incident reportedly occurred as Hassan walked back towards the dressing room following Egypt's 3-2 loss. In the now widely circulated clip, a section of Argentina fans unfurled an Israeli flag in the stands in his direction. Upon noticing it, the Egyptian coach appeared to exchange a few words before spitting on the ground and continuing towards the tunnel.

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The video quickly sparked heated reactions online, with users debating whether the supporters had deliberately sought to provoke Hassan because of his well-known pro-Palestinian stance.

Hassan has previously expressed solidarity with Palestine and has publicly dedicated Egypt's victories at the FIFA World Cup to the Palestinian people. His vocal support has made him one of the most outspoken figures in international football on the issue. He had waved the Palestine flag after Egypt's win over Australia.

The incident comes just moments after Egypt's World Cup campaign ended in dramatic fashion against defending champions Argentina. Following the match, Hassan also courted controversy with his post-match remarks, suggesting that "internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it" influenced the result, while hinting that some may have wanted Argentina and Lionel Messi to remain in the tournament.