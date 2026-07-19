Islamic Scholar Mufti Menk Backs Spain After Netanyahu Voices Support For Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | YouTube | X

Mumbai, July 19: Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Menk shared a post on social media extending support to Spain ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina on Sunday. The Zimbabwean cleric posted a one word message on his official social media account hours before the title clash.

Mufti Menk shared a post writing, "Spain!" which garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments from football fans around the world.

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Mufti Menk's social media post came shortly after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his support to Argentina ahead of the World Cup final. Netanyahu met Argentina's ambassador to Israel and wished great success to the Argentine national team in the World Cup final.

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Israel PM's official account shared a post on social media and said:

Ambassador Wahnish presented the Prime Minister with an audio greeting from the President of Argentina, Javier Milei: "You are my friend, always supporting us. I was happy to hear that you are rooting for Argentina because of me."

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Prime Minister Netanyahu replied to President Milei: "Javier, you are a friend. A true friend. You are a great friend, we support you, we support Argentina in so many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!"

Who Is Mufti Menk?

Ismail ibn Musa Menk also known as Mufti Menk is one of the world's best-known Islamic scholars and motivational speakers. He serves as the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe and has gained a massive following on social media with his Islamic teachings.

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With the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals just hours away, Mufti Menk's social media post added to the excitement of the fans online. The fans are also commenting on the post sharing which team are they supporting in the final. Many users have also said that they don't agree with the Sheikh and are supporting Argentina in the final.