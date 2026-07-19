Israel Shares Post Blaming Iran For 1994 AMIA Terror Attack Ahead Of Argentina Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | X

Tel Aviv, July 19: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, the official X account of Israel shared an emotional message remembering the 85 people who were killed in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The post connected the excitement of football with the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack.

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Blames Iran For Attack

The message said that while millions of fans would gather to cheer for their national teams in the World Cup final, "85 voices from Argentina will be missing." It referred to the victims of the AMIA Jewish community centre bombing, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds. The post also claimed that the attack was planned by the Iranian regime and carried out by Hezbollah.

'85 Empty Seats'

The post included an image showing 85 empty seats among a crowd of Argentina supporters with the message, "85 people won't be able to cheer Argentina tomorrow." It also said, "Behind every terrorist attack are lives stolen and futures cut short. We remember. We stand against terror. Always."

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32nd Anniversary Of Attack

The AMIA bombing took place on July 18, 1994, in Buenos Aires and remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Argentina's history. Investigations into the attack have continued for decades and the case remains an important issue in Argentina's fight for justice and accountability.