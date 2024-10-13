 ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

The decision was taken due to the declining interest in football in Goa

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a huge step towards attracting fans to watch football at Fatorda stadium, FC Goa has slashed ticket prices for the upcoming Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC on October 19. This step was taken due to the worst ticket sales and crowd attendance for the past two matches.

The club has now introduced tickets at ₹49 for the two stands (North lower stand & South Lower stand), a huge reduction from the previously priced tickets at ₹199. The new ticket prices North/South Upper: ₹99, East Lower: ₹199, East Upper: ₹299, West Upper: ₹399 are the lowest since ISL matches were first played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The decision to bring change in ticket prices came about after discussions focused on reviving Goan football during the GFDC Football Summit 2024 in Margao.

FC Goa released a statement which said, “We’ve listened to valuable recommendations and felt the shared determination of all stakeholders to steer Goan football back to its roots and potential. As a club deeply embedded in Goa’s heart, FC Goa has always strived to reflect the spirit, talent, and passion of this vibrant community. Intentions are essential, but actions are what truly drive change. For the past decade, FC Goa has strived to be a beacon for football in the state, and we believe it’s our responsibility to lead by example, inspiring a shift in how football is experienced here,”

FPJ Shorts
'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs ENG Test Series
'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs ENG Test Series
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself
UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now
UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon

What happened in FC Goa's last ISL match?

Before heading for international break, FC Goa were held to a 3-3 draw by North East United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. NorthEast United started things quickly as Nestor Albiach found the net in just the sixth minute of the match. However, FC Goa managed to equalise before the break as Armando Sadiku scored from the spot in the stoppage time of the first half.

Three goals were then scored within first 10 minutes of the second half starting. Sadiku got Goa ahead but Albiach found the leveller soon. Alaeddine Ajaraie then put NUFC ahead for the second time in the match. Goa pressed for an equaliser and Borja Herrera managed to get the point after hiss left-footer found the back of the net.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For...

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For...

'Road Work Ahead': Fans Roast Multan Ground Staff For Using Huge Fans To Dry Pitch For Pakistan vs...

'Road Work Ahead': Fans Roast Multan Ground Staff For Using Huge Fans To Dry Pitch For Pakistan vs...