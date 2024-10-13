ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

Image: X

In a huge step towards attracting fans to watch football at Fatorda stadium, FC Goa has slashed ticket prices for the upcoming Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC on October 19. This step was taken due to the worst ticket sales and crowd attendance for the past two matches.

The club has now introduced tickets at ₹49 for the two stands (North lower stand & South Lower stand), a huge reduction from the previously priced tickets at ₹199. The new ticket prices North/South Upper: ₹99, East Lower: ₹199, East Upper: ₹299, West Upper: ₹399 are the lowest since ISL matches were first played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The decision to bring change in ticket prices came about after discussions focused on reviving Goan football during the GFDC Football Summit 2024 in Margao.

FC Goa released a statement which said, “We’ve listened to valuable recommendations and felt the shared determination of all stakeholders to steer Goan football back to its roots and potential. As a club deeply embedded in Goa’s heart, FC Goa has always strived to reflect the spirit, talent, and passion of this vibrant community. Intentions are essential, but actions are what truly drive change. For the past decade, FC Goa has strived to be a beacon for football in the state, and we believe it’s our responsibility to lead by example, inspiring a shift in how football is experienced here,”

What happened in FC Goa's last ISL match?

Before heading for international break, FC Goa were held to a 3-3 draw by North East United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. NorthEast United started things quickly as Nestor Albiach found the net in just the sixth minute of the match. However, FC Goa managed to equalise before the break as Armando Sadiku scored from the spot in the stoppage time of the first half.

Three goals were then scored within first 10 minutes of the second half starting. Sadiku got Goa ahead but Albiach found the leveller soon. Alaeddine Ajaraie then put NUFC ahead for the second time in the match. Goa pressed for an equaliser and Borja Herrera managed to get the point after hiss left-footer found the back of the net.