ISL finals: ATK, Chennaiyin FC lock horns to win third title

Former champions Atlético de Kolkata (ATK) and Chennaiyin FC who face off will be looking for the third titles, at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, has forced this sixth edition finals behind the closed doors as the stadium will be without spectators, luckily for the host Goa, their team Goa FC are not in the recknoing for the crown. This is the second time that an ISL match will be played in an empty stadium after the league stage game between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC was held behind closed doors in Guwahati in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam.

The season has been a landmark one in many ways. While it has produced high quality football, the sport's governing body AIFF has granted ISL the top-tier domestic competition status.