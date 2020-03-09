ISL: Chennayin FC's Maltese striker Andre Schembri to retire after final against ATK

Chennaiyin FC's 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri on Monday announced that he will retire from professional football after the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK FC on Saturday.

The well-travelled former Malta international with 94 caps to his name has decided to call it a day, announcing the same through his official social media pages. He will be aiming to go out on a high, hopefully lifting his first and CFC's third ISL title.