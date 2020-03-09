ISL semis: Atletico Kolkata stuns Bengaluru FC to take final spot

ATK staged a thrilling comeback to reach the Hero Indian Super League final after a 3-1 win over defending champions Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Bengaluru had won the first leg 1-0 but ATK’s resurgence in the second leg saw them win the tie 3-2 on aggregate. ATK now face Chennaiyin FC, both two-time Hero ISL champions in the grand finale in Goa on Saturday, March 14.

It was Bengaluru who took the lead through Ashique Kuruniyan (5’) early in the game but Roy Krishna (30’) pulled one back in the first half. David Williams then did the star turn for ATK with a brace in the second half (63’, 79’) to send his team through to the final against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.