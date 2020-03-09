ISL semis: Atletico Kolkata stuns Bengaluru FC to take final spot

ATK staged a thrilling comeback to reach the Hero Indian Super League final after a 3-1 win over defending champions Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.
Bengaluru had won the first leg 1-0 but ATK’s resurgence in the second leg saw them win the tie 3-2 on aggregate. ATK now face Chennaiyin FC, both two-time Hero ISL champions in the grand finale in Goa on Saturday, March 14.
It was Bengaluru who took the lead through Ashique Kuruniyan (5’) early in the game but Roy Krishna (30’) pulled one back in the first half. David Williams then did the star turn for ATK with a brace in the second half (63’, 79’) to send his team through to the final against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.
Ashique put the visitors into the lead as early as in the fifth minute as he got on the end of a pass from Nili Perdomo. The winger skipped past the challenge by Sumit Rathi and beat Arindam Bhattacharya at the near post to hand Bengaluru the advantage.
The winger had another opportunity to double the lead in the 19th minute. Sunil Chhetri found him in space and he cut inside from the right to see his effort go over the bar.
Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into play when Roy Krishna trapped a ball from Prabir Das and laid it for the onrushing Williams, whose first-time shot was just about kept out by the goalkeeper.
Just at the half-hour mark, the home side pulled one back. Williams found Das in space on the right and his cross towards the near post was slotted into the back of the net by Krishna with a first-time effort.
After the break, ATK continued to see more of the ball but struggled to carve open the rigid Bengaluru defence. The visitors were happy to put bodies behind the ball and hit the opposition with quick counterattacks
