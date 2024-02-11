‘Iske Baad Yeh Nahi Khel Payenge’: India Captain Uday Saharan’s Speech Before U19 WC Final Goes Viral; Watch

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's U19 captain Uday Saharan gave his side a big motivational speech before taking the field for the World Cup final on Sunday against Australia in Benoni. The 19-year-old highlighted the need for the side to give their absolute best as they will not get a chance to play together.

Team India booked their place in the final after defeating South Africa in the semi-final, securing a come-from-behind victory as they were 32-4 at one stage in pursuit of 249. However, Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas played a blinder to propel India to a two-wicket win.

In the video uploaded by ICC, Saharan said the following during their team huddle:

"Yeh final hai. Jitna ho sake apni taraf se best dena hai. Iske baad yeh nahin khel paayenge. Yeh sabko pata hai. Yahan apne paas mauka hai family ko proud karne ka aur country ko proud karne ka. Hum yahan jo karne aaye hain woh karke hee aayenge. Aakhri match hai enjoy karna hai."

"One last opportunity to play in the U19 World Cup. It is a final. Try to give your best. We won't get another chance to play together, we all know that. We have to make our family and country proud. We have to achieve our target. Enjoy the final game, boys!"

India on the brink of defeat as Australia amass record total in Benoni:

However, India have failed to live up to the expectations as they are on the brink of losing the final on Sunday. Batting first, the Men in Yellow made the highest score in an U19 World Cup final, making 253 after notable contributions from Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Harjas Singh, and Oliver Peake.

India started their run-chase defensively, headlined by Arshin Kulkarni for a single-figure score.