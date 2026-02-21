 Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video
Ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Ishan Kishan struggled to contain laughter during a pep talk by teammate Abhishek Sharma at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sharma delivered a spirited Punjabi war cry, “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal,” energizing the squad and eliciting cheers.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
BCCI/X

In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted trying hard not to laugh during a spirited pep talk by fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma.

The video, shared by the BCCI, shows the squad gathered in a huddle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma, yet to open his account in the tournament, stepped into the center and delivered a charged-up Punjabi war cry, ending with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal.” His enthusiastic delivery drew cheers and laughter from teammates, with Kishan struggling to maintain a straight face, capturing a candid, human side of the Indian dressing room.

The incident highlighted Sharma’s role in boosting team morale, proving that even without runs on the scoreboard, his energy and leadership in the dressing room remain invaluable as India prepares for a crucial clash against South Africa.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared a light-hearted moment with fans in Ahmedabad as Team India gears up for a crucial Super 8 encounter against South Africa on February 22. The young star was seen signing autographs and interacting warmly with supporters.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, Kishan playfully told one fan, “Tere bhasha se hi lag gaya kahi baaju ka hi hai” (I could tell from your language that you’re from nearby), sparking laughter among those present. The remark highlighted Kishan’s easy rapport with fans and his grounded personality despite the high-pressure tournament atmosphere.

India’s clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad is a pivotal fixture in their T20 World Cup campaign, with a semifinal berth potentially at stake. Both teams have shown strong form in the tournament, making the contest one of the most anticipated matches of the Super 8 stage.

Kishan, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, could play a key role in India’s fortunes. As excitement builds in Ahmedabad, moments like these off the field reflect the strong connection between the players and the passionate Indian cricket fanbase.

