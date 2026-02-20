 IND VS SA T20 WC26 Super 8: Injury Scare For Mohammed Siraj? India Pacer Hurt After Hardik Pandya Shot Hits Knee In Training
India suffered yet another injury scare in their ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Ahead of the IND vs SA game in Ahmedabad, pacer Mohammed Siraj copped a blow to the knee in training from a Hardik Pandya shot. Siraj has played only 1 game in the tournament so far, but remains a vital member of the squad.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury scare in the nets as India gear up for their Super 8 clash against South Africa. The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas in the repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar and Co have sailed into the next round unbeaten, while the visitors also arrive unbeaten for the match.

Before the IND vs SA clash, India however have been hit with a major scare. Training under the lights in Ahmedabad, pacer Mohammed Siraj was hit on his knee. Siraj suffered the blow after a Hardik Pandya shot him on the full, with the physios attending to him quickly as he writhed in pain.

Siraj only played the tournament opener against USA having flown in on 48 hours notice. The Gujarat Titans pacer had not played a T20I over two years and had missed out on the initial T20 World Cup 2026 squad. However, with Harshit Rana ruled out with injury, the team management had Siraj ready to join.

Siraj filled in for an ill Jasprit Bumrah at Wankhede. He delivered a masterful spell of 3/29 helping India to a victory. Bumrah has since returned to XI and played the remaining games, but Siraj remains a viable and in-form option for India on the bench.

article-image

Fortunately for India, the injury does not seem serious. Siraj was limping but returned to bowl in the nets shortly after. The physios applied a pain relieving spray on his knee and he was good to go. While no 100%, Siraj still continued practice, allaying any fears of a serious injury ahead of the crunch IND vs SA game.

