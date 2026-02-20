 'We're Sure He Will Deliver': India Coach Dismisses Abhishek Sharma Speculation Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 WC Clash
'We're Sure He Will Deliver': India Coach Dismisses Abhishek Sharma Speculation Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 WC Clash

'We're Sure He Will Deliver': India Coach Dismisses Abhishek Sharma Speculation Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 WC Clash

Abhishek Sharma is yet to score a run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener has registered a hat-trick of ducks in the tournament prompting questions whether he could be dropped for the Super 8 games. However, India coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind the struggling opener, saying "We are sure he will deliver."

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma | X

"No discussions about Abhishek Sharma. We're sure he's going to deliver. He is in the nets working hard, he will come good," Morkel said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Abhishek has had a tumultuous T20 World Cup campaign so far. The left-hander was dismissed for a first ball duck against USA, a game he played with illness. Sharma was subsequently admitted to a hospital and missed the game against Namibia in Delhi. Despite the recover, he succumbed to Salman Agha against Pakistan and Aryan Dutt against Netherlands, again without scoring any runs.

The 5 ducks by Abhishek is the most by an Indian in a single calendar year in T20Is. What would worry the Men in Blue is that we are only into February and it could turn out to be a haunting year for the swashbuckling opener.

