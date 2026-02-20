'We're Sure He Will Deliver': India Coach Dismisses Abhishek Sharma Speculation Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 WC Clash

Abhishek Sharma | X

Abhishek Sharma is yet to score a run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener has registered a hat-trick of ducks in the tournament prompting questions whether he could be dropped for the Super 8 games. However, India coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind the struggling opener.

"No discussions about Abhishek Sharma. We're sure he's going to deliver. He is in the nets working hard, he will come good," Morkel said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Abhishek has had a tumultuous T20 World Cup campaign so far. The left-hander was dismissed for a first ball duck against USA, a game he played with illness. Sharma was subsequently admitted to a hospital and missed the game against Namibia in Delhi. Despite the recover, he succumbed to Salman Agha against Pakistan and Aryan Dutt against Netherlands, again without scoring any runs.

Abhishek now has 5 ducks in his last 7 innings, making it a major cause of concern for the Indian team. Sharma came into the tournament as the World No.1 batter but has yet to score a run in the competition.

The 5 ducks by Abhishek is the most by an Indian in a single calendar year in T20Is. What would worry the Men in Blue is that we are only into February and it could turn out to be a haunting year for the swashbuckling opener.