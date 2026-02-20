 Ishan Kishan & Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Light Up Mahieka Sharma's Birthday Party With Incredible Dance Moves; Video
During Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday in Ahmedabad, Team India’s Ishan Kishan was seen dancing with Komal Sharma, sister of opener Abhishek Sharma. Surrounded by teammates, family, and friends, the celebrations were lively and joyful, offering a glimpse of camaraderie and team spirit off the pitch amid India’s busy T20 World Cup schedule.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Image: X

In a lively off‑field moment that grabbed fans’ attention, India wicket‑keeper batter Ishan Kishan was spotted dancing with Komal Sharma, the sister of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, during the birthday celebrations of Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The festivities took place on 19 February at the team hotel in Ahmedabad.

Mahieka, who turned 25, was surrounded by teammates, family and friends as the celebrations kicked off, with the atmosphere buzzing despite India’s intense tournament schedule. Videos from the event showed Ishan and Komal joyfully sharing the dance floor, showcasing that camaraderie and team spirit often spill off the pitch too.

The party provided a brief respite ahead of a big match for the Men in Blue. India faces South Africa in Ahmedabad on 22 February in the Super 8 stage, a crucial game in their T20 World Cup campaign. While the focus remains firmly on cricket, such moments off the field offer a glimpse into the lighter side of the team’s journey.

