Ishan Kishan & Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Light Up Mahieka Sharma's Birthday Party With Incredible Dance Moves; Video

Image: X

In a lively off‑field moment that grabbed fans’ attention, India wicket‑keeper batter Ishan Kishan was spotted dancing with Komal Sharma, the sister of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, during the birthday celebrations of Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The festivities took place on 19 February at the team hotel in Ahmedabad.

Mahieka, who turned 25, was surrounded by teammates, family and friends as the celebrations kicked off, with the atmosphere buzzing despite India’s intense tournament schedule. Videos from the event showed Ishan and Komal joyfully sharing the dance floor, showcasing that camaraderie and team spirit often spill off the pitch too.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The party provided a brief respite ahead of a big match for the Men in Blue. India faces South Africa in Ahmedabad on 22 February in the Super 8 stage, a crucial game in their T20 World Cup campaign. While the focus remains firmly on cricket, such moments off the field offer a glimpse into the lighter side of the team’s journey.