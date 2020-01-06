Irfan Pathan takes an indirect dig at MS Dhoni for lack of support

On Sunday, Former India pacer Irfan Pathan took a dig at MS Dhoni and said that he didn't back him. Though he did not take any names, it was pretty much clear that he was not happy with how MS Dhoni dealt with him.

Pathan, 35, announced his retirement here on Saturday, saying "most players start their India career at 27-28 but I ended up playing my last game at that stage".

Irfan Pathan told Sportstar that, “Many people feel I did not get the backing from the captain or the team management. I think that’s not in my control. All I cared about was doing well for the team and I am glad I could do that. But yes, one thing disappoints me. When I took my 300th wicket, I was 27. People peak at 27, but I did not play international cricket after that. Why? I don’t have an answer to that. Maybe, in the future, things will come out in the open.” Pathan turned 27 in 2011 when MS Dhoni was the captain of the team across formats.