Ireland Players Wear Black Armbands And Decline Pre-Match Handshakes Before 3-0 Nations League Win Over Israel | Watch | X

Debrecen: There were no handshakes between Ireland and Israel players before their contentious Nations League match on Sunday, with the Irish team wearing black armbands for its 3-0 victory.

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The game faced bitter opposition in Ireland over Israel’s actions in Gaza with the players coming under huge pressure to boycott two matches against Israel.

Reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno decided Saturday to leave the squad for both games because of what he said was his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”

The Irish players looked down at the grass with their heads bowed and hands behind their backs during the playing of the Israeli national anthem, and Irish captain Dara O’Shea approached the center of the field for the pre-match talk with his hands still firmly clasped behind his back.

O’Shea shook hands with the referee and his assistants but there was no attempt to shake the hand of Israel captain Manor Solomon.

There was a small group of Israeli fans in the otherwise almost-empty stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, but an even smaller group of around 10 people without colors were celebrating when Troy Parrott broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

There weren’t supposed to be any Irish fans present. Some Ireland supporters who managed to get tickets through the Israeli soccer federation told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that those had been cancelled Saturday night.

Adam Idah made it 2-0 three minutes after Parrott’s opener and Jack Moylan got the third goal in the 25th.

Ireland needed goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher at his best to deny Israel after the break, and tempers became frayed around the hour mark after a clash between Idah and Raz Shlomo. Both players were booked by German referee Harm Osmers.

Israel forward Sayed Abu Farchi was suspended for the game after his sending off following his goal-celebration in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Austria.

Ireland and Israel meet again on October 4 in Ireland’s “home” game in Backa Topola, Serbia.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)