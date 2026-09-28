Asian Games Cricket: What Happens If India Vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Image Credits: X/BCCI

India will begin their Asian Games 2026 men's cricket campaign against Afghanistan in the quarter-finals on Monday, September 28. However, rain at the venue has raised concerns over whether the match at Korogi Sports Park will go ahead. If the game is washed out, India will still have a route into the semi-finals.

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India To Advance If Match Is Washed Out

If rain prevents the India-Afghanistan quarter-final from producing a result, India will advance to the semi-finals. The Asian Games rules state that the higher-ranked team in the ICC Men's T20I rankings progresses if a knockout match is abandoned. India are ranked No. 1 in T20Is, while Afghanistan are ranked No. 10.

There is no reserve day for the quarter-final. If conditions allow play, the match can be shortened and decided on the field. However, if no play is possible, India's superior ranking will determine the winner.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 40% chance of rain at 1 PM (local), the scheduled time for the India vs Afghanistan toss. There is expected rainfall and given the drainage systems in Nagoya, significant delays could occur.

In 2023 Hangzhou, India had claimed gold by virtue of their higher seeding than gold medal match adversaries Afghanistan, after the final was washed out by rain.

Pakistan Already Through After Washout

Pakistan have already advanced to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan progressed because they had the higher ICC T20I ranking. The result means they are already through to the last four. They will face the winner of the India vs Afghanistan clash.