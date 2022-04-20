IPL: Virat Kohli is overcooked, he needs a break, says Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons Virat Kohli needs a break amid the latter’s rough patch.

On Tuesday, the former India skipper bagged a golden duck during the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB fans in the stands were stunned as Kohli endured yet another failure. His form is really becoming a concern as has looked nowhere near his best in the last couple of years.

In fact, his international last ton was recorded back in November 2019. Shastri feels the 33-year-old requires a break as the bio-bubble fatigue is getting better of him.

“When I was coach at the time when this (bio-bubble) first started, the first thing I said is ‘you have to show empathy to the guys’. If you’re going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful,” Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England (referring to the tour of England in June-July),” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:15 AM IST