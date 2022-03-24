IPL: Suresh Raina snubs MS Dhoni in congratulatory message to new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday took their fans by surprise by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the captain in place of MS Dhoni ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 and their former teammate Suresh Raina was thrilled to see the Team India all-rounder take over the reins of the franchise but failed to wish the outgoing skipper.

Raina took to Twitter to congratulate Jadeja on the appointment.

“Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu,” Raina tweeted.

But what came as a surprise to the CSK fans was that there was no mention of Dhoni, who led the IPL side in the last 14 editions, winning four titles.

“No mention of thala,” one fan tweeted. While many citing Dhoni as the reason for Raina going unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Here are a few Twitter reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:16 PM IST