 IPL Star KC Cariappa Files Complaint Against His Ex-Girlfriend For Threatening Him And His Family
Indian cricketer KC Cariappa has lodged a complaint against his ex-girlfriend for threatening him and his family.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
KC Cariappa. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Uncapped Indian cricketer KC Cariappa, mainly known for his IPL stints with multiple franchises, has grabbed the headlines by filing a police complaint. The wrist-spinner reasoned that the complaint is against his ex-girlfriend, who threatened to ruin his career and of several other consequences.

Cariappa revealed that the woman has not only threatened him, but also his family members. It's worth noting that the 29-year-old has filed a complaint a year after the woman herself did so against him previously. The couple broke up due to her drug addiction and alcoholism. A police personnel from Bengaluru confirmed that investigation on the complaint made by the cricketer has kick started.

Meanwhile, the woman filed a complaint in 2022, accusing the Karnataka-born cricketer had impregnated her, followed by feeding her abortion pills. Furthermore, she claimed that Cariappa had promised to marry her.

KC Cariappa has featured for multiple franchises in IPL:

Meanwhile, Cariappa has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings, having debuted in the cash-rich league in 2015. However, he hasn't had much success in the 11 matches he played, picking up only 8 wickets at 43.5. Hence, there were no takers for him in the latest IPL auction.

As far as List A cricket goes, the leggie has snared 12 scalps in 13 matches at 13 apiece alongside a respectable economy rate of 4.09.

