IPL: KKR win toss, choose to bowl against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul.

LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

Former champions KKR are languishing in eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a play-offs spot.

Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:02 PM IST