'IPL Final Will Be A Blast': BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Clash

BJP MP Anurag Thakur | ANI

Ahmedabad: BJP MP Anurag Thakur described the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as a grand, festival-like occasion.

He said the sheer scale of the crowd and the clash between two top teams will make for an electric atmosphere, adding that the final promises a memorable and high-intensity spectacle for cricket fans.

"Today, the final of the world's biggest cricket league, the IPL, is taking place in the world's largest cricket stadium. Watching this final at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a unique experience, with almost 125,000 spectators in attendance. You can imagine the atmosphere and the buzz; when two top teams play here, I think the final will be a blast. So, wait for the evening and the final match," Thakur told ANI.

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. RCB will be targeting a rare back-to-back title triumph, while GT aim to recapture the trophy they first lifted in their debut season in 2022.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said with the IPL 2026 final approaching, the state police are on the front foot and fully geared up to handle security and crowd management. He assured that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe, smooth, and well-organised experience for all spectators.

"IPL 2026 Finals ahead, our police team is always on the front foot, fully prepared to ensure safety, smooth management and a secure experience for every cricket fan," Sanghavi wrote in an X post.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood and Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal and Vihaan Malhotra.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)