RCB Fans Organise Special Pooja & Hawan In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Against GT | Video

ANI/X

As anticipation reaches fever pitch ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, passionate RCB supporters in Bengaluru have turned to faith in the hope of seeing their team lift the trophy once again.

Cricket fans in the Vijaynagar area of Bengaluru organized a special pooja and hawan on Sunday, offering prayers for RCB's success in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The gathering saw devotees chanting prayers and performing religious rituals as they sought divine blessings for the Rajat Patidar-led side.

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Dressed in RCB jerseys and carrying team flags, supporters participated enthusiastically in the ceremony. Images and videos from the event quickly gained traction on social media, highlighting the emotional connection Bengaluru fans share with their beloved franchise.

The special prayers come as RCB stand on the verge of another historic achievement. Having already captured their maiden IPL title in 2025, the Bengaluru-based franchise now has the opportunity to become back-to-back champions if they overcome Gujarat Titans in the final.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build across Karnataka as fans eagerly await the final showdown. With prayers offered, rituals completed, and hopes running high, RCB supporters will now be looking to their players to deliver on the field and bring another IPL trophy back to Bengaluru.