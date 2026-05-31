IPL 2026 Final Prize Money: From Winners, Runners Up & Cap Holders, Here's How Much Money They Will Get | IPL

One of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world, the IPL is set to conclude its 19th season today as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans face off in the grand finale. Over the last 19 years, the IPL's popularity has skyrocketed and so has its prize pool. From awarding Rajasthan Royals ₹4.8 crore in the inaugural edition to now offering nearly five times that amount, the tournament has witnessed a remarkable rise in its financial rewards.

Apart from the prestigious trophy, teams and individual performers will also compete for a lucrative share of the tournament's prize money. The champions of IPL 2026 will walk away with a whopping ₹20 crore, while the runners-up will receive ₹13 crore for their campaign.

The teams finishing third and fourth in the tournament will also be rewarded for their performances. Rajasthan Royals, who secured the third spot, are set to receive ₹7 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take home ₹6.5 crore after finishing fourth.

The rewards are not limited to teams alone. Several individual accolades are accompanied by cash prizes, recognising the standout performers of the season. Players who finish with the most runs and most wickets will earn the prestigious Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively, along with prize money.

Similarly, the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Emerging Player of the Season will also receive financial rewards in addition to the recognition that comes with their achievements.

IPL 2026 Prize Money Breakdown

Champions: ₹20 Crore

Runners-Up: ₹13 Crore

Third-Placed Team (Rajasthan Royals): ₹7 Crore

Fourth-Placed Team (Sunrisers Hyderabad): ₹6.5 Crore

Orange Cap (Most Runs): ₹10 Lakh

Purple Cap (Most Wickets): ₹10 Lakh

Most Valuable Player (MVP): ₹10 Lakh

Emerging Player of the Season: ₹20 Lakh