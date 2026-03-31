IPL 2026: Skechers Renews Mumbai Indians Partnership As Official Kit Partner For Third Consecutive Year |

Mumbai: Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, continues its association with the Mumbai Indians, coming back as the Official Kit Partner for the third consecutive year, ahead of India’s premier T20 cricket season. Building on a successful partnership, Skechers will once again outfit Mumbai Indians players with high-performance kits, while also bringing fans closer to the team through official merchandise designed for both on-field performance and off-field expression.

This season’s player jersey is finished with refined gold accents, bringing a sharper, premium edge that reflects the team’s legacy and winning mindset. The fan jersey is designed for versatility—made to be worn beyond match day. Rooted in a shared spirit of movement and Mumbai’s relentless energy, the jersey stands for team pride, grit, and performance earned on the field and carried off it.

In support of the new kit launch, Skechers will roll out a digital-first content series, featuring Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur and Ryan Rickelton, capturing the intersection of sport, style, and fandom. The campaign aims to amplify the connection between the team and its fans during the season, while reinforcing Skechers’ positioning at the forefront of performance and lifestyle.

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia, said, “Mumbai Indians are a team that embodies the consistency, resilience, and fearless spirit that aligns naturally with Skechers’ performance-led philosophy. As we enter the third year of our partnership, we look forward to bringing fans closer to the team through footwear and apparel that combine innovation, comfort, and style, while celebrating the energy and ambition that define modern-day cricket.”

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, At Mumbai Indians, the jersey represents more than just the team; it reflects the mindset, pride, and expectations that come with being part of this franchise. Our continued association with Skechers ensures that our players are equipped with kits that support performance at the highest level, while also giving our fans a way to feel connected to the team, both on and off the field.”

With this continued association, Skechers further strengthens its presence in India’s cricketing landscape, aligning with one of the most successful franchises and its ever-growing fan base.