'Most Beautiful IPL Owner!': RCB Sensation Ananya Birla Shares Dreamy Pics At Majestic Resort

By: Aanchal C | March 31, 2026
Indian businesswoman Ananya Birla has become the talk of the town ever since the Aditya Birla Group has taken over the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
And while she continues to make headlines, a series fresh pictures shared by her on Instagram is winning hearts currently
Ananya surprised followers in a basic white kurta-pyjama, writing, "Something about a white kurta 💫"
In the carousels of photos, she posed by the pool at a majestic resort with a sun-kissed glow
The styling was minimal with no accessories, no-makeup makeup look and open natural hair
Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration
Comments featured: "Most beautiful IPL owner! 😍❤️," "Natural beauty😍✨," and "So elegant✨🤍🤍"
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