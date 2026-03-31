Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Pathankot House Revealed! Viral Video Shows Where Jaskirat Singh Rangi Stayed In Punjab

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres, the internet hasn't been able to get enough of it, and now, it's not just the storyline making waves. A viral video is giving fans a rare peek into the real locations used in the film, especially the homes tied to Ranveer Singh's intense character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Inside Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Punjab world

In a viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that some of the film's most emotional moments were shot in an actual house in Punjab. This is the same space portrayed as Jaskirat's family home in Pathankot, where key scenes involving his mother and sister unfold, adding depth to his backstory.

Check it out below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another striking location shared on Instagram, fans spotted a grand haveli in Mukhmailpur village, located in the Patiala district. This property plays a crucial role in the narrative, serving as the backdrop for some of Jaskirat’s most intense and defining moments.

Hamza Ali Mazari’s Lyari bungalow

Earlier, the location and intricate details of the lavish Lyari bungalow, where Hamza lives with his wife Yalina, made headlines. While the film hints at an international setting for Hamza Ali Mazari’s residence, the home is actually situated in Amritsar, Punjab.

Designed by 23DC Architects, the property, known as Ananda, is a blend of modern elegance and serene luxury. With its muted colour palette, airy courtyards, and glass-heavy design, the home creates a calm yet sophisticated vibe.

One of its standout features is a dramatic black marble spiral staircase, complemented by sunlit interiors, plush living spaces, and a beautifully landscaped garden with a pool.