Mumbai: British Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Trident Hotel At Nariman Point Post MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

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A British broadcast engineer working with the Indian Premier League (IPL) was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The deceased has been identified as Ian William Legnford, a British national associated with the IPL’s broadcast team.

Legnford had been staying at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai since March 24 for the IPL season. He was last seen alive after attending the IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, where he was present during the game between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Concerns arose when hotel staff were unable to reach Legnford’s room the following day. After repeated unanswered calls, staff used a master key to enter his room and found him unresponsive on the floor. A hotel doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Marine Drive Police Station has registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and launched an investigation. Authorities have sent Legnford’s body for a post‑mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, which remains unclear at this time. Police officials continue to probe the incident as they await further medical findings.