IPL 2026: Lalit Modi Welcomes BCCI's Stricter Player Rules, Calls Step In Right Direction

Lalit Modi | File Image (X)

New Delhi, May 8: Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to introduce stricter regulations for IPL players, calling it a step in the “right direction” to safeguard the integrity of the league.

Praising the board and its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) for acting against potential security threats and honey-trapping concerns, Modi said he was “glad” the BCCI had responded strongly after repeatedly warning over the past month about the dangers facing players and the tournament ecosystem.

“Finally, the BCCI is reacting to what has always been the core principle of the IPL and moving in the right direction. I’m glad they’re doing so. This is a strong decision from the BCCI in that regard.

“I’ve already made these comments over the last month regarding the dangers posed by such activities, and I’m happy that the BCCI and the ACSU are taking action. It’s the best thing for the game going forward,” Modi told IANS in a telephonic conversation.

Earlier, Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, was reportedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The BCCI has taken a strict stance on such incidents, stating that anyone found engaging in such conduct could face action under the applicable statutory framework.

Following the incident, the BCCI issued a seven-page advisory to all 10 IPL franchises, warning them about the potential dangers of targeted honey-trapping during the tournament.

The board also stated that it would conduct unannounced “surprise checks” to ensure strict compliance with the league’s regulatory and operational guidelines.

According to the directive, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia noted that no individual, irrespective of their relationship with a player or official, would be allowed to enter a team member’s room without prior approval and the knowledge of the team manager.

In his communication to franchises, Saikia wrote: “The BCCI/IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this advisory. Team managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements.”

Confirming the development, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is set to implement stricter regulations for IPL players to improve transparency and strengthen security arrangements during the tournament.

Shukla added that fans and outsiders would no longer be allowed to meet players inside team hotels or buses. The new protocols are expected to be implemented in the coming days to ensure tighter security and better protection for cricketers throughout the league.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)