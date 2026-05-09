RCB Vs MI: Rain Threat Looms Over Crucial IPL 2026 Clash In Raipur As Viral VIDEO Shows Covers Amid Heavy Showers

RCB Vs MI: Rain Threat Looms Over Crucial IPL 2026 Clash In Raipur | X

Raipur, May 9: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in Raipur could be affected by rain as a viral video shows the ground under covers after heavy rains hit the city.

The high-voltage clash is scheduled to take place in the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (May 10). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and is expected to play a major role in the playoff race for both the teams in the IPL 2026 season.

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The viral video shows dark clouds, rain and covers on the field ahead of the crucial match. The fans will be praying for a clear weather and a good day for cricket as the city is hosting its first IPL 2026 match.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "There is a big threat of rain in Raipur before the MI vs RCB match. It is raining today along with strong winds, due to which the entire ground has been covered."

Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is hosting two home matches for RCB during the IPL 2026 season. After the clash against Mumbai Indians, RCB will also face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue on Wednesday (May 13).

Here are upcoming IPL 2026 matches in Raipur:

1. May 10: RCB Vs MI - 7:30 PM IST

2. May 13: RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST

Local fans in Raipur will be closely monitoring the weather forecast and hoping that rain stays away from the important match between two of the tournament's biggest teams. Raipur is the home ground for RCB and will host two matches in the qualification stage.