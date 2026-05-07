VIDEO: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter, Falls To Ground In Funny Moment With Bhuvi, Krunal Ahead Of LSG Vs RCB Clash | X

Lucknow, May 7: A video has gone viral on social media in which Virat Kohli is seen joking around with his teammates. The video of the light-hearted and funny moment is being widely shared on social media. The viral video shows Virat Kohli rolling on the ground while laughing.

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive and intense attitude during the matches. However, the viral video involving his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya shows a different side of the star Indian batter.

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Virat Kohli can be seen in the viral video bursting into laughter after some joke with their pacer Bhuvneshwar. He is seen falling to the ground while trying to support himself by holding Bhuvi. However, he falls to the ground and laughs while rolling on the ground and holding his stomach.

Later in the video, he is seen jokingly mimicking someone injured while walking and then bursts into laughter with Krunal Pandya. They both then hug each other while laughing on the joke possibly cracked by Virat Kohli on the ground during the practice session ahead of the LSG Vs RCB clash in Lucknow on Thursday.

Virat Kohli was bowled out for a duck in the crucial run chase against RCB today. He was clean bowled for a duck by Prince Yadav in his first over of the match. LSH posted a massive target of 213 runs in the rain-hit game with the DLS method.