'Prince Gets The King': Prince Yadav Stuns Virat Kohli With Dream Delivery For Duck In LSG Vs RCB Clash | VIDEO | X

Lucknow, May 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat kohli had a forgettable outing in the crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants after being dismissed for a duck by LSG young pacer Prince Yadav at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The pacer clean bowled Virat for a duck in his first over.

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Prince Yadav bowled a brilliant delivery which stunned Virat Kohli and beat his defence completely and crushed his stumps sending them flying. The ball moved sharply and crashed into the stumps which left the commentators and the fans surprised. Trouble mounted for RCB in the clash as Virat Kohli got dismissed in the chase.

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Kohli looked amazed and disappointed at the same time after the dismissal as took the long walk back without scoring a single run. The wicket immediately went viral on social media and the fans started calling it one of the best balls of the IPL 2026 season.

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The commentator also shouted "Prince gets the King" after the dramatic dismissal of one of the best batsmen in the tournament. Many internet users also said that Prince Yadav has dismissed one of the biggest names in world cricket.

Chasing a massive target of 213 runs in the rain-hit encounter, RCB have lost early wickets as they lost Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell early in the innings. Bethell was dismissed for on 4 runs in the first over by Mohammed Shami.

The pitch seems to be difficult to bat after rain stopped the game three times in the first innings when LSG batted. They still managed to post a target of 213 runs due to the DLS method. The early wickets have given LSG a massive boost in their important clash as they are looking for the first win in their last five matches.