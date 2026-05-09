RR vs GT Toss Update: Yashasvi Jaiswal Opts To Bowl After Winning Toss As Riyan Parag Unavailable In Jaipur

Yashasvi Jaiswal Opts To Bowl After Winning Toss As Riyan Parag Unavailable In Jaipur | X

Jaipur, May 9: Gujarat Titans is facing the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Both teams will be looking to win the match and improve their standings in the points table as the qualification stage gets more intense. Gujarat Titans captain Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans as Riyan Parag is not available.

Both teams will be eyeing the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table as both teams have a chance to become the table-toppers after winning today's clash. Gujarat Titans are placed on the fifth spot with 12 points, however, RR are on the fourth position with the same points.

However, the Net Run Rate (NRR) is the differentiating factor between both the teams which will decide which teams wins and gets to the top.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala