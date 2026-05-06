'Sharam Karo!': Yuvraj Singh Calls Out Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma & Other Players After Rishabh Pant's Thoughtful Gesture Amid IPL 2026 | Video

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Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh once again grabbed attention on social media, this time for his humorous yet pointed message to young stars Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and other players after a thoughtful gesture from Rishabh Pant.

The episode began after Pant, currently leading Lucknow Super Giants, gifted Yuvraj a golf club as a token of appreciation. Pant, who has been working closely with the former World Cup winner to improve both his technique and temperament, also included a heartfelt handwritten note thanking him for his guidance and support.

In a video shared on social media, Yuvraj was seen unboxing the gift and reading the note, which expressed gratitude and hinted at catching up on the golf course. The former cricketer, who has taken a keen interest in golf after retirement, appeared delighted with the gesture and even tried a few shadow swings with the club.

However, it was his light-hearted remark that stole the spotlight. Addressing his other mentees, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, Yuvraj jokingly said “sharam karo” (have some shame), pointing out that none of them had gifted him anything similar despite his mentorship. The comment, though made in jest, quickly went viral, reflecting the strong bond he shares with India’s next generation of cricketers.

Yuvraj has been actively mentoring several young Indian players in recent years, playing a key role in shaping their development both on and off the field. His association with talents like Gill and Abhishek highlights his continued influence on Indian cricket even after retirement.