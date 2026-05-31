IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Arrives At Ahmedabad Airport Ahead Of RCB Vs GT Clash; Will He Win Orange Cap This Year? |

Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently spotted arriving at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad ahead of the summit clash. While Rajasthan Royals' campaign ended before the final, the youngster remains firmly in the spotlight due to his dominant run-scoring season.

The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2026 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to battle for the coveted trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. Amid the excitement surrounding the title clash, another closely watched contest is the race for the Orange Cap, which could witness a dramatic finish.

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Vaibhav is expected to be present at the stadium to witness the final and potentially receive recognition for his remarkable performances throughout the tournament. However, whether he finishes the season as the Orange Cap winner remains uncertain.

The Rajasthan Royals star currently sits atop the run-scoring charts with an impressive 776 runs from 16 innings. Despite his team's elimination, his lead is not yet secure as Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan still have one more match to play.

Gill heads into the final with 722 runs this season, while Sudharsan is close behind with 710 runs. A big knock from either batter in the title clash could dramatically alter the leaderboard and snatch the Orange Cap away from Sooryavanshi at the very last moment.

The Orange Cap winner will not only earn bragging rights as the tournament's leading run-scorer but will also receive a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. The IPL champions will take home ₹20 crore, while the runners-up will receive ₹13 crore, making the final one of the most rewarding matches of the season both collectively and individually.