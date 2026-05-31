IPL 2026 Final: Here's How RCB & GT Fared In Last 3 Meetings This Season Ahead Of Clash At Ahmedabad | X @IPL

After taking a long turn to meet their qualifier 1 rivals again in the finals, the Gujarat Titans are set to square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale of the IPL 2026, apparently at their very home ground at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will look to clinch their second title in the tournament's history, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to defend their title in their consecutive run this year.

Both the teams that ruled the points table at the end of the league stage faced each other not once or twice but 3 times in the ongoing season, twice in the league stage and recently in the qualifier one. Rajat Patidar and co. have a fair lead in the rivalry with 2-1, while Shubman Gill will eye to equal it or rather put a full stop with a win in the final one, today.

Kohli's heroics in Bengaluru, Sudharsan's knock in vain:

Bengaluru saw a classic Virat Kohli special run chase when RCB and GT faced each other for the first time in the league stage on April 24. After winning the toss, Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first on the high-scoring ground. With the anchoring innings of 100 runs from Sai Sudharsan and small yet efficient innings from the top and middle order batters, GT managed to put 205 runs on board.

Leading from the front, Virat Kohli took charge in his hands with a staggering innings from Devdutt Paddikal at number three. RCB managed to pull off the run chase with 7 balls left in the innings. Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his 81-run innings in 44 balls with a strike rate of 184. Jason Holder bowled him out in the 14th over, with a new, crisp rivalry rising between the duo.

GT's comeback story at home ground:

Soon, in a week, both teams squared off against each other on April 30, this time in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill invited RCB to bat first after winning the toss, a decision he stood for. Gujarat Titans became the first team to bowl RCB all out this year with a clinical bowling performance.

Gujarat Titans needed 155 runs to win the match, and they chased it in the 16th over with 4 wickets in hand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became a threat in the run chase as he smoked out GT's reliable top order in the 8th over of the inning itself. Fortunate enough that, Buttler and Gill set the platform for the upcoming batters, and the low-scoring chase was made easy.

Patidar show in Dharamshala:

Being the top two teams in the points table, RCB and GT met again in the qualifier one on May 26 at the Dharamshala stadium. Gujarat invited RCB again to bat first, sticking to what they pulled off in the last fixture between them, but this time, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar stood in between their plans and RCB's dreams. Patidar scored 93 runs off just 33 balls with a staggering strike rate of 281.

RCB put 254 runs on board, the highest by any team in the history of the tournament's playoffs. Half-heartedly, the Gujarat Titans started the run chase with a dream in their eyes, but ended up with a major downfall of losing five wickets in the powerplay itself. This time, RCB bowled out Gujarat for 162.

So far, RCB has a strong lead in this rivalry, but Gujarat has also fought equally every time. With the home ground advantage and their clinical win in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals, GT will surely look forward to clinching their second title after 3 years' drought, following their maiden title win in 2022.