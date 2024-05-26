IPL 2024 Prize Money: Champions KKR To Take Home ₹20 Crore Prize Money; Here’s How Much Other Teams Will Earn

Kolkata Knight Riders won their 3rd IPL title. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) consigned the SunRisers Hyderabad to a heavy eight-wicket win in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, thereby lifting the 3rd title in their history. Hence, it's curious to know how much the tournament winners and other individual winners of IPL 2024 will take home, given their efforts over the two months.

The Knight Riders will take home ₹20 crore, while runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad will take ₹13 crore. The 3rd place team, which is the Rajasthan Royals will have ₹7 crore, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 4th place side, will have ₹6.5 crore in their disposal. The Emerging Player and the Most Valuable Player will get ₹20 lakh and ₹12 lakh, respectively.

The winner of the Orange Cap and Purple cap will take home ₹15 lakh each.

Venkatesh Iyer's quick-fire half-century powers the Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive win:

Although the SunRisers struck early to remove the in-form Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer didn't let the Orange Army settle with the ball on what seemed like a tricky wicket. Shahbaz Ahmed got the wicket of Gurbaz under a bit of a controversial circumstances, but Shreyas Iyer made his intentions clear. Venkatesh hit the winning runs and stayed unbeaten on 52 to gun down 113.

It also proved to be the Knight Riders' 3rd title, having won the first two in the 2012 and 2014 edition. It's worth noting that the Knight Riders have won their 2nd title in Chennai as they won their inaugural one in 2012 by beating the Super Kings.