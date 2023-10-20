IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Replaces Shane Bond As Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach

Lasith Malinga carried by Kieron Pollard on his shoulders. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Mumbai Indians paceman Lasith Malinga has returned to the franchise as the bowling coach ahead of IPL 2024. The former Sri Lankan pace bowler replaces Shane Bond, who relinquished his role after a 9-year stint and leading the Mumbai Indians to 4 IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Malinga was arguably one of the feared bowlers during his playing days and built an enormous IPL legacy. The right-arm speedster was once the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 wickets in 122 matches at 19.79. However, he worked with the Rajasthan Royals until the last season and will shift his base in the forthcoming edition.

"Truly an honour" - Lasith Malinga

On his appointment as the decorated franchise's bowling coach, Malinga underlined that he feels privileged and is looking forward to cultivate more talent for them in the near future. He said, as quoted by the official website:

It is truly an honour for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians and my journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town. I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

The five-time champions' journey finished in the playoffs in IPL 2023, losing to the Gujarat Titans.