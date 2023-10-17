'MP Will Have Separate Cricket Team For IPL', Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that Madhya Pradesh will also have an IPL team like other states. The proposal is a part of the Congress' election manifesto released on Tuesday.

Releasing the party's election manifesto, which it named 'Vachan Patra', Kamal Nath said once the Congress forms government in Madhya Pradesh, his efforts will be to form an IPL team of the state. Making this announcement, the Congress tried to send a message among the youth and the cricket lovers in the state.

There are over a dozen cricketers from Madhya Pradesh who have played for team India, including Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Other young cricketers like Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Venkatesh Iyer are there and some are playing for the India team. As of now there are at least three big cricket stadiums in Madhya Pradesh -- two in Indore and one in Gwalior where international cricket matches are being held.

However, for the last few years, international cricket matches were hosted in Indore's Holkar stadium. A big size cricket stadium is being built in the capital city Bhopal also. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has allocated land for the stadium. Currently, there are 10 IPL teams that participated in the last edition and the title of all of these teams are state based -- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab King, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow SuperGiants, and Gujarat Titans.

The Congress' election manifesto, which emphasised on youth, women and farmers, announced a waiver of farmers loan,cash incentive for women, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free electricity up to 100 units and half up to 200 units. The promises also include the old pension scheme (OPS) from 2005, and waiver of electricity bills for the farmers

