IPL 2024: David Willey Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons, LSG Bring In Matt Henry As His Replacement...

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a big blow ahead of their second IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Pacer David Willey pulled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced him in the squad.

Willey's nature of the personal reasons is unknown as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise haven't yet disclosed it. David Willey didn't join the LSG squad as it was reported that he would miss the start of the IPL 2024.

David Willey is the latest from Lucknow Super Giants camp to withdraw from the IPL 2024. Earlier, England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of the season in order to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in West Indies and USA in June.

West Indies star pacer and The Gabba hero Sharmar Joseph called in as a replacement for Mark Wood for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.