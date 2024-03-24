RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 4: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat In Jaipur; Devdutt Padikkal To Debut For Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) in Jaipur on Sunday.

Riyan Parag will bat at No. 4 for the home team while Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult will be RR's foreign players with Rovman Powell as an impact player.

For LSG, Devdutt Padikkal will make his debut in this match with Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as their overseas stars.

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dube, Kuldeep Sen

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Jaipur pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the pitch is characterised by a brown surface marked with prominent cracks, indicating its extreme dryness. This dryness has consistently favored spin bowlers since the stadium's inception in 2008.

Consequently, batting teams place significant emphasis on maximizing their scoring potential during the powerplay overs before focusing on consolidating their innings during the middle overs.

Regarding the ground dimensions, the boundaries vary in length. The boundaries along the length of the ground from one end are longer, measuring approximately 70 meters.

On either side, the square boundaries span 62 and 70 meters. In contrast, the boundaries at the opposite end are comparatively shorter, measuring around 56 and 64 meters.