IPL 2024: Big Blow For CSK As Devon Conway Set To Miss First Half Of Tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have to make do without opener Devon Conway for the first half of IPL 2024 as he is set to undergo thumb surgery. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that the southpaw has a minor fracture on his left thumb, sustaining the same during the 2nd T20I against Australia.

Conway did not play in the 1st Test against Australia, forcing Will Young to open the innings. However, Young could not quite make a difference at the top as Australia got the better of him and went on to take a series lead with a 172-run victory.

The South African-born cricketer will arguably be a big miss for the Yellow Amry, given his formidable partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. The 32-year-old finished IPL 2023 was the 3rd highest run-getter, accumulating 672 runs in 16 matches at 51.69, striking at a promising 139.7.

Ben Sears called up for 2nd Test against Australia as Will O'Rourke's replacement:

Stead further revealed that Will O'Rourke's hamstring injury sustained in the 1st Test against Australia meant they had to call up Ben Sears into the squad and believes his raw pace will be the key. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he claimed:

"He hasn't had sort of hamstring injury in the past. He'll be a big loss for us. Ben Sears for us as the closest I guess like for like replacement that we thought we could find. We wanted someone with some genuine pace. Ben's done that he's had recent international success against Australia as well which was part of the decision-making and in going with him as the replacement for Will."

The 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand begins on March 8th.