IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc's Wife Alyssa Healy's Hilarious Reaction To Husband's ₹24.75 Crore Payday; Watch

Alyssa Healy's hilarious reaction to her husband Mitchell Starc's record-breaking payday at the IPL 2024 Auction | Credits: Twitter/Max

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has dominated the headline after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

Starc became the most expensive player in the history of IPL Auction after shattering earlier record by his Australian teammate and skipper Pat Cummins, who was sold for INR 20.50 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Australian pacer triggered bidding wars among Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction

Following his record-breaking payday at the auction, Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy had a hilarious reaction to her husband's final amount.

In a viral video, Healy can be seen raising his eyebrows after KKR acquiring Starc's services and then, drank a glass of beer.

Mitchell Starc will mark his return to Indian Premier League after a long gap of 8 years. The 36-year-old played his last IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. He withdrew from the previous season of the tournament as he wanted to ensure his full availability for Test Cricket.

Mitchell Starc thrilled to KKR for IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders' latest recruit Mitchell Starc expressed his excitement and thrill to join the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

In a video released by KKR on social media, Starc is eagerly looking to forward to be part of the team for IPL 2024 and getting the opportunity to experience the vibe and atmosphere at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

"Hey KKR Fans. I'm thrilling to be joining this year's IPL and can't wait to get to Eden Gardens to experience the home fans, the home crowd and the atmosphere. Looking forward to seeing then. Ami KKR" he said.

In IPL career, Mitchell Starc has scalped 34 wickets, at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17 in 27 matches.

He was the fifth highest wicket-taker in IPL 2015, with 20 wickets in 13 matches