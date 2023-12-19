 Analysing High-Stake Buys At IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins Value For Money Despite Hefty Price Tags
Mitchell Starc shattered the IPL auction record after going to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 Crore while Pat Cummins became the second highest buy at ₹20.5 Crore, bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

The IPL auction witnessed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) collectively splurging a staggering Rs 44.80 crore to secure the services of Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

While the intense bidding raised eyebrows, let's delve into whether these acquisitions are a result of strategic planning or impulsive spending in the auction room.

KKR's Calculated Move

Mitchell Starc, absent from the IPL since 2015, re-entered the fray and found a perfect match in KKR's plans. The team, having released key bowlers ahead of the auction, aimed to reinforce their pace attack for IPL 2024.

With a substantial budget of Rs 32.7 crore and specific needs, KKR pursued Starc with determination. Despite the hefty price tag, the 33-year-old pacer brings value to the squad with his formidable white-ball skills and consistent performance.

article-image

Starc's Value Purchase

Starc's economy of 7.63 in T20Is and his ability to deliver lethal yorkers make him a valuable addition to KKR's arsenal. His fuller-length deliveries, coupled with his experience, make him a potent force.

KKR's high expectations hinge on Starc's ability to elevate the team's performance, especially after two seasons of mediocrity.

article-image

Cummins' Jury in White-Ball Cricket

In contrast, Pat Cummins, despite leading Australia to ODI World Cup victory, raises questions about his white-ball cricket consistency. His previous IPL stint was marred by injuries, and his white-ball performance remains a subject of debate.

SRH, however, saw beyond these concerns and bid for Cummins. With a purse of Rs 34 crore, SRH sought a foreign pacer to lead their bowling attack. Cummins' leadership qualities, evident in recent triumphs, added another dimension to SRH's strategy.

article-image

Cummins' Leadership and Bowling Impact

The decision to invest in Cummins goes beyond his on-field performance. SRH recognizes his leadership prowess, showcased in Australia's World Cup and WTC Final victories.

In Cummins, they secured not only a premier bowler but also a strategic thinker contributing significantly to their leadership group.

Vindicating the Price Tag

As Starc and Cummins join their respective franchises with hefty price tags, the crucial question looms: can they justify the investment with a flurry of wickets?

The upcoming IPL season will serve as the litmus test for these high-stakes acquisitions, determining whether they bring the desired impact to their teams.

article-image

