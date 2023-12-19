Analysing High-Stake Buys At IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins Value For Money Despite Hefty Price Tags

The IPL auction witnessed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) collectively splurging a staggering Rs 44.80 crore to secure the services of Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

While the intense bidding raised eyebrows, let's delve into whether these acquisitions are a result of strategic planning or impulsive spending in the auction room.

KKR's Calculated Move

Mitchell Starc, absent from the IPL since 2015, re-entered the fray and found a perfect match in KKR's plans. The team, having released key bowlers ahead of the auction, aimed to reinforce their pace attack for IPL 2024.

With a substantial budget of Rs 32.7 crore and specific needs, KKR pursued Starc with determination. Despite the hefty price tag, the 33-year-old pacer brings value to the squad with his formidable white-ball skills and consistent performance.

Starc's Value Purchase

Starc's economy of 7.63 in T20Is and his ability to deliver lethal yorkers make him a valuable addition to KKR's arsenal. His fuller-length deliveries, coupled with his experience, make him a potent force.

KKR's high expectations hinge on Starc's ability to elevate the team's performance, especially after two seasons of mediocrity.

Cummins' Jury in White-Ball Cricket

In contrast, Pat Cummins, despite leading Australia to ODI World Cup victory, raises questions about his white-ball cricket consistency. His previous IPL stint was marred by injuries, and his white-ball performance remains a subject of debate.

SRH, however, saw beyond these concerns and bid for Cummins. With a purse of Rs 34 crore, SRH sought a foreign pacer to lead their bowling attack. Cummins' leadership qualities, evident in recent triumphs, added another dimension to SRH's strategy.

Cummins' Leadership and Bowling Impact

The decision to invest in Cummins goes beyond his on-field performance. SRH recognizes his leadership prowess, showcased in Australia's World Cup and WTC Final victories.

In Cummins, they secured not only a premier bowler but also a strategic thinker contributing significantly to their leadership group.

Vindicating the Price Tag

As Starc and Cummins join their respective franchises with hefty price tags, the crucial question looms: can they justify the investment with a flurry of wickets?

The upcoming IPL season will serve as the litmus test for these high-stakes acquisitions, determining whether they bring the desired impact to their teams.