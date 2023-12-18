IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch On OTT & TV

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Indian Premier League 2024 Auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. This is for the first time that the IPL Auction will happen outside India.

A total of 333 players, including 214 Indian players and 119 overseas cricketers will go under the gavel at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai. 23 players have the highest base price of Rs. 2 crore, while 13 players have been shortlisted for the auction for Rs. 1.5 crore.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to take place in the month of March and likely to go on till May.

However, all 10 franchise arduous task of getting their strategies right as they have to fill available 77 slots, including 30 overseas players across all teams. Kolkata Knight Riders released the highest number of players during the IPL Retentions, leaving them with the challenge of filling 16 available slots ahead of IPL 2024.

The star players including the likes Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, and to name a few will feature at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Gujarat Titans have the highest purse

The franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of IPL 2024. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players in the squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, The IPL franchises have a remaining purse of Rs. 262.95 crore, with Gujarat Titans have the highest purse of Rs. 38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse of Rs. 13.15 crore.

Gujarat Titans managed to increase their purse after trading their former IPL winning captain Hardik Pandya to his old franchise for a whopping Rs. 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.

IPL Auction 2024 live streaming details

The much-awaited IPL 2024 Auction will begin at 1:00 PM IST and will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. English and all regional channels of Star Sports will broadcast the auction.

The fans can enjoy the live streaming of IPL 2024 Auction exclusively on Jio Cinema App or on jiocinema.com

Prior to the start of the IPL 2024 Auction, Star Sports and Jio Cinema will run pre-show from 12:30 PM IST.