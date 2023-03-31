IPL 2023 ready to 'take it to the next level' as stars descend upon India for another T20 extravaganza

Mumbai, March 31: ‘Take it to the next level’ was an iconic advertisement conceptualised by Nike. But over a decade down the road, the catch phrase will fit perfectly to IPL 2023, beginning Friday at Ahmedabad.

The inaugural match of this edition will pit four-time champions Chennai Super Kings against defending title holders Gujarat Titans. The match itself is a big draw, courtesy the presence of a clutch of superstars like MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya and so on.

But there are some other factors that take the 16th edition of the IPL to that next level. The IPL was conducted under severe restrictions for the past three editions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the IPL returned to Indian shores but the tournament was conducted across limited venues.

However, this time all the 10 teams will play in the familiar home and away format in front of full houses, bringing back the charm and noise of the tournament.

Home and away format returns

From a cricketing perspective, the home and away method will add more intrigue and competitive edge to the IPL 2023, as unlike in the three previous editions the players will have to tackle and tame myriad conditions.

New rules to come into effect

Adding to the excitement of IPL’s return to its full shape is the introduction of some new rules such as Impact Player and review of wides and no-balls, and we have seen this feature in the recent Women Premier League.

Beyond those rules and other external elements, the IPL belongs to the players ultimately. There will be some veterans who would want to assert their reputation, some youngsters would like to challenge the old order and some would like to exit the stage with one last hurrah.

MS Dhoni's last hurray?

In that final segment, we have one of the biggest names in cricket — Dhoni. Of course, Rohit Sharma is more successful as captain and Virat Kohli is infinitely more successful as batter but there is no one like Dhoni in the IPL.

Dhoni has been its biggest ambassador and the spine of CSK. In fact in 2008, it was around Dhoni the brand of IPL was built and now the time has come for the last act.

It is hard to imagine Dhoni donning the Yellow Jersey in IPL 2024 as a player and the Jharkhand man would like to move away in style, possibly with a fifth IPL crown in his arm.

As he is set to walk into sunset, we are certain to see a new sun rise. It has been the IPL story so far. 2023 will not be an exception either!