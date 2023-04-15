 IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians players to don Women's Premier League jersey vs KKR for 'ESA Day'
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians players to don Women's Premier League jersey vs KKR for 'ESA Day'

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians players to don Women's Premier League jersey vs KKR for 'ESA Day'

The men's MI team players will be wearing the jersey donned by the ladies in the inaugural Women's Premier League this year for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians have announced a special initiative for their next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to celebrate 'ESA Day'.

The men's team players will be wearing the jersey donned by the ladies in the inaugural Women's Premier League this year for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Four-time winners MI will take on two-time champions KKR in Match 22 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decision to wear the WPL jersey is part of the franchise's initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA).

More than 19,000 girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children will be present at the Wankhede on Sunday to cheer for the home team.

article-image

"Special jersey for ESA Day. Our boys will be donning the WPL MI jersey tomorrow to inspire the girl child and we are all right now," MI tweeted.

Co-owner Nita Ambani then explained what it means to promote sports among girls and why they have come up with this idea.

"This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India’s women cricketers with the first-ever Women’s Premier League.

"To spotlight girls’ right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child!

"Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday," Nita Ambani said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

MI women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will also join in the celebrations.

Mumbai Indians are second from last on the points table in IPL 2023 with one win from three games so far.

